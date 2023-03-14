Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown says "when you trust in God, things will always work in your favour"

She added that things would be rearranged for you, and people would go out of their way to do things for you if you believe in God and trust in Him alone

Fans who are excited about the message she sent through a TikTok video have shared their opinions on her move to Onua TV and also applauded her

Ghanaian media personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown has said in a TikTok video that, "When you trust in God, things will be reversed and rearranged to favour you".

The video, which was posted on TikTok after her move from UTV to Onua TV, has garnered thousands of reactions from her fans who think it was necessary for her to change her working environment and climb the success ladder.

Nana Ama McBrown said when you trust in God things will work out for you Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

In the TikTok video, she shared how excited she was to join her new workplace, as she held a welcome flower bouquet. Nana Ama could not contain her excitement as she flaunted her flowers, outfit, and new achievement. This has come as a motivation for many young people who idolize her and desire to follow in her steps.

Watch Nana Ama McBrown's TikTok video below:

Ghanaians and fans of Nana Ama McBrown reacted to her TikTok video:

villas_boaz commented:

Amen Empress. When favour works, even what others will say will be blessings to you. Psalm 54 is working for you, mama keep winning. You were born for greatness…

milkychoclate commented:

It is evident that favour is on you. And God receives all the glory through you and the testimonies of your life.

villas_boaz commented:

In life, we move on, and that shows you are progressing. You are inspiring a lot of people across Africa and beyond we all Dey your back.

tynas_boutique_gh commented:

Amen , I tap into your grace in Jesus' mighty name. With no certificate but I will surely make it by grace

Nana Ama McBrown said she was deported to Ghana from the US

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Nana Ama McBrown disclosed in an interview with TV3 that her real name was Felicity Agyemang. Nana Ama added that she was deported from the United States right after her uncle sent her there for greener pastures in 2001.

Her deportation was heartbreaking but was a door-opening opportunity for her to pursue a career in the movie industry, which has sustained her to date.

