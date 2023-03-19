The man who was in charge of a boat that capsised Saturday morning on the Volta Lake in Ghana's Volta Region has been arrested by the police

Five people were confirmed dead, with several others missing, when the boat of sailor Gabriel Ajigod overturned

Mary Donuki, a 22-year-old survivor who lost her only child, recalled events before the incident to TV3

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Sailor Gabriel Ajigodi, the man in charge of a boat that capsised Saturday morning on the Volta Lake in Ghana's Volta Region, is in the grips of the police.

He is being questioned about the fatal journey while in detention at the Ada Foah Police Station.

Five deaths were reported, while numerous more were still unaccounted for after the boat capsised while transporting mourners from Azizanya to Azizakope.

Sailor arrested as 5 die after boat capsised on Volta Lake. Photo credit: Ratnakorn Piyasirisorost.

Source: Getty Images

Regional assemblyman Daniel Adzakpa claims boat was overloaded

Daniel Adzakpa, the regional assemblyman, told TV3 that the boat was overloaded when the accident occurred. There were more than 60 people on-board the boat, which was only designed to hold 25.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some survivors had alerted Gabriel Ajigodi, the man in charge of the boat, about the overload and pleaded with him to return them to their boarding point.

Survivor Mary Donuki recalls events before the incident

Mary Donuki, 22, said they requested to be sent back to Azizanya when they realised the burden was too significant.

According to reports, the sailor disregarded their cries and promised to transport them securely to Azizakpe.

But the catastrophe struck in the middle of the trip. One-and-a-half-year-old Mary Donuki's lone child passed away. A search group is actively looking for additional survivors in the region.

Lake Volta: 5 feared dead as boat carrying mourners from capsises

YEN.com.gh reported that five people were confirmed dead after a boat carrying over 25 passengers capsized on the Volta Lake on Saturday, March 18.

TV3 Ghana reported that the remaining passengers were not present. The boat capsized on Saturday due to a storm, according to an assemblyman from the Azizakpe Electoral District, Daniel Adzakpa.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh