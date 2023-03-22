The moment a mother visited her late daughter's grave to replace her old toys with new ones evoked emotions online

The woman can be seen kneeling on her deceased girl's grave and adorning it with new toys in a heartbreaking video

The footage, shared on Instagram by Thosecalledcelebss, triggered the emotions of the blogger's followers

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A touching video of a mother who visited her departed daughter's grave to change her old toys has triggered the emotions of several netizens on social media.

In the short footage, which YEN.com.gh was able to view, the mom is seen knelt on her daughter's tiled grave.

Mom smiles as she replaces her daughter's old toys

She had a white shopping bag with brand-new toys for her late princess. The woman was captured on camera grinning as she replaced the old toys with new ones.

Mom visits her daughter's grave to change her toys. Photo credit: thosecalledcelebss.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Thosecalledcelebss, a social media blogger, shared the footage with a caption highlighting the struggles of mothers while urging her followers to appreciate them.

''You see smiles on her face for visiting her child at the graveyard to change their toys with new ones, but you can't see her heavy heart.

''Mothers smile to see us happy in real life. Even what they will eat, they smile through hunger to ensure we are fed ... Mothers are precious; they understand us more than anyone on earth. Appreciate your mother today. We don't have two mothers. We have one,'' portions of the caption read.

Scores of the blogger's followers reacted emotionally to the footage.

Netizens in their feelings over video

Psalms_sneakers said:

This is heartbreaking. But can this be done in Ghana cemetery mm.

Anko_kwajane reacted:

So she puts the camera on and posts on social media to get lovely comments about her?

Owusu_anima reacted:

Mothers are priceless❤️❤️❤️ God richly bless them for us.

Ras_quofy commented:

Let the dead be, n carry on. Shun the plastic attention n social media illness. It's getting worse day by day.

Divabel1 said:

Hmm, it’s well.

Joan.rosemary.5 reacted:

Hmm, may God bless all mothers.

Emeline.esinam.1 commented:

God bless every mother, paaa. And may God grant my Beloved Mother eternal rest❤️

Nanaamadante posted:

I’m broken.

Burial service of Christian Atsu happened at State House

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Christian Atsu Twasam's burial service happened in Ghana's Greater Accra Region on the front lawn of the State House.

The late Black Stars winger has been laid to rest in a casket that his family and close friends will fill.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh