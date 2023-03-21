Jessica Opare-Saforo has announced that she has now clocked the 1 million mark when it comes to her subscribers on YouTube

The respected Ghanaian media personality expressed delight at the new feat and thanked everyone who has supported her

Congratulatory messages have thronged in for Jessica Opare-Saforo with many urging her to keep up the good work

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Jessica Opare-Saforo has chalked a huge milestone in her media work which is worth commending.

The former host of 'Sister Sister' on Citi TV took to Twitter to announce that she has gained 1 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Jessica Opare-Saforo celebrates getting 1 million subscribers on YouTube Photo credit: @jessicaosgh/Twitter

She announced the news by sharing words of motivation with her followers and concluded by thanking everyone who has supported her work as a YouTuber.

“There will be a few times in ur life when all ur instincts will tell u to do something. Something that defies logic, upsets ur plans, and may seem crazy to others. When that happens, listen to ur instinct and just go 4 it. Take that leap of faith. We're 1 million strong!”

“Dear You, we made it, you stayed cant thank you enough” she added.

Ghanaians commend Jessica Opare-Saforo

The announcement by Jessica Opare-Saforo was seen as welcome news by netizens who congratulated her on the feat attained.

@sahyounf:

You made it. Standing in prayer for your steady & rapid growth. JAH is on your side always. Be blessed and feed us with more quality content

@DrRancho1:

I was here @400subscribers and I must say I am happy to be a part. Congratulations

@sir_godbless:

Congratulations boss lady. Happy to be a part your community

@yawpaid_22

I really love your content jese, congrats on your 1 million subscribers Big love

Food vlogger gains 1 million subscribers on YouTube

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian YouTuber Sweet Adjeley caused an online stir when she became the second Ghanaian to have one million followers on YouTube.

She revealed this on her channel as she showed the moment she got one million subscribers and explained how much it meant to her since she came from humble beginnings.

She explained that she could not sleep all night, waiting to capture the moment her followers hit one million.

