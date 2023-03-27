An adorable video of the departed Black Stars player Christian Atsu Twasam and his brother Wisdom vibing has surfaced on the internet

A touching footage of the departed Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam and his brother Wisdom creating wonderful memories has emerged on the internet.

In the clip, the Ghanaian former winger for Chelsea, Everton, and Newcastle was seen dining with his brother.

Christian Atsu's brother highlights their touching moments

The late footballer's brother highlighted their sentimental moments and shared their touching moments.

Video of Christian Atsu Twasam chilling with his brother Wisdom stirs emotions. Photo credit: Wisdom_Stardom10.

Christian Atsu's brother visited the late footballer's grave at one point, where a guy consoled Wisdom.

Christian Atsu died under the debris following the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6. His remains were discovered under the wreckage on Saturday, February 18.

The recent video of the late footballer and his brother evoked the emotions of netizens who commented on the footage.

Watch the clip below:

How netizens reacted to the video of Atsu and his brother

@Nana Gold ❤️ commented:

I can see it’s not easy for you koraaa take it ok me self I have not seen him before, but I always think about him may he continue to Ripp

@Lynn's pizza said:

I'm far from Atsu, but I can't stop crying. Anytime I see a post about him, I cry. I know what you are going through, bro.

@user5002097306522 reacted:

Always smiling. Hmmmm.

Leebee commented:

Hmm, Atsu.

@SWEETZEE❤️❤️ posted:

Stay strong, bro we will all meet again someday.

@Abynaa Xender said:

I wish not to see anything about him again is not easy for me is very hard for me to cry wen someone dies, but for him, I've cried all my eyes out.

@jenniferameyaw3 shared:

Sorry, brother. May the lord console you and the family.

@unbreakableshatta110 commented:

I thought I had stopped crying. You are making me cry again.

@twumasiankrahjoyc reacted:

Oh, wisdom make me cry dis evening again. May his peaceful soul rest in peace can't hold my tears.

Old video of Christian Atsu exhibiting his yoga skills evokes emotions

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that social media users were moved by an old video of the late Ghanaian football great Christian Atsu Twasam practicing yoga.

The late Black Stars winger took a break from his hectic schedule to stretch during class for self-care.

