Obaa Yaa Pokuaa, a popular Ghanaian divorcee living in the UK who tied the knot with her first love at age 21, has shared details of her life

The mother of three claimed life became a living hell after marriage, and at age 40, she decided to get divorced

In an interview on Okukuseku The Talk Show, she praised God for sparing her from psychological and emotional suffering

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A UK-based Ghanaian divorcee named Janet White, popularly known as Obaa Yaa Pokuaa, who married at 21 to her first lover, has opened up about her life.

The 54-year-old woman claimed her family rejected her ex-husband when they found out about her relationship with her now-estranged spouse.

The mom of three asserted that she followed her heart and went ahead with the marriage in an interview with Emelia Brobbey on the Okukuseku The Talk Show.

UK-based GH woman details how marriage ruined her life in video. Photo credit: Okukuseku.

Source: UGC

Obaa Yaa Pokuaa's marital problems

Yet, she claimed that after attaining 40, life turned into a living misery. She said the incident left her emotionally and psychologically traumatised.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"I had to discover inner power within myself because I didn't want to pass away in such circumstances. You must draw on the strength that exists within each of us. I determined that I had to discover who I was,'' she said.

Obaa Yaa Pokuaa copes with the marital challenges

She received medical care to help her stay calm while being admitted and discharged from psychiatric facilities, according to Obaa Yaa Pokuaa.

"I began to think that I was the issue. I was convinced it was my fault by my man. After 21 years, I began to accept it as true; it became the standard," she stated.

The mother of three, who moved to the UK at age 15, claimed that her ex-husband evicted all the important people from her life.

"My experience was nothing like I had imagined marriage to be... I experienced suffering and emotional abuse.

Obaa Yaa Pokuaa attributed her healing from psychological and emotional trauma to God.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian woman painfully details how her husband divorced her

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Yaa Nyarko, a Ghanaian woman living in the UK, tearfully described how her husband and mother-in-law misled her after she paid for his move to the European nation.

The London-based woman, who holds three jobs in the UK, claimed that after taking out loans to bring her ex-fiance to the country, he gave her back her money by divorcing her.

Nana Yaa described in agonizing detail how she reconciled with her spouse after moving to London in an interview with Emelia Brobbey for her Okukuseku show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh