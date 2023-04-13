Actress Asantewaa, in an interview with Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Interview show on YouTube, pointed out the importance of prioritizing one's craft

Ghanaian actress and TikTok star Asantewaa has shared her thoughts on the difficulties of combining career and marriage. The actress appeared on Kwaku Manu's Aggressive Interview show on YouTube, where she spoke candidly about the challenges of balancing love and work.

Asantewaa's wedding photo with her husband (Left) Asantewaa and manager (Right) Photo Source: Kwaku Manu (YouTube), asantewaa_ (Instagram)

Source: Youtube

When asked if her job affects her marriage, Asantewaa mentioned that she considers herself fortunate to have a supportive husband who encourages her to pursue her acting career. She acknowledged that not everyone has a partner who was understanding of their passion and could often face opposition from their significant other.

She emphasized that while love was essential in any relationship, it was equally important to prioritise one's passion and career. The actress explained that a man could easily leave a relationship, and therefore, it was crucial to trust one's instincts and not compromise on one's goals.

Asantewaa went on to stress that abandoning one's craft for a man could be risky, as there was no guarantee that the relationship would last. She urged women to pursue their dreams and not let their significant other's opinions or beliefs kill their careers and ambitions. Asantewaa got married at a young age and her marriage is thriving despite criticism from naysayers.

Source: YEN.com.gh