A lecturer got a big surprise from his students while he was teaching as they came in with a drummer and a saxophonist

The students, who also carried a cake, sang and danced to celebrate the man's birthday as he kept looking in amazement

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said that the lecturer must have been a good person to them

A short video shared by @owoblowtimbo has shown the moment some undergraduates surprised their lecturer on his birthday and employed a saxophonist to play for him.

A lecture was ongoing when the students walked in with a man blasting music on the saxophone. One of them carried a cake. They also had a drummer.

The lecturer danced with so much happiness. Photo source: @owoblowtimbo

Amazing birthday celebration

In the TikTok video, other students in the class could be seen whipping out their phones to record the moment. The lecturer was so surprised that he could not talk but laugh.

The students also made a photo frame for him. At a point during the video, the lecturer danced with joy.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 13,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Another lecturer celebrated

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a short video shared by @ademoney149 showed the moment some polytechnic students brought a cake to celebrate their lecturer.

The undergraduates gathered around him as a young man led the crowd to give a speech.

He thanked God for the man's life. With an emotional voice, he mentioned how the lecturer has been a father to them all..

