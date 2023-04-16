Ghanaian musicians entertained fans at the 24th VGMA Xclusive Concert in Ho on Saturday, April 15

Wendy Shay, Medikal, and other stars entertained the cheering crowd that attended the show with enthralling performances

YEN.com.gh has spotted videos of the event's top performances offering the audience a good show

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musicians mounted the stage to delight fans at the 2023 edition of the VGMA Xclusive Concert at the Ho Sports Stadium on Saturday, April 15.

Top-tier performers Wendy Shay, Medikal, and gospel singer Piesie Esther thrilled the enthusiastic audience at the event with some of their popular songs.

Medikal and Piesie Esther thrill fans

Rapper Medikal and Piesie Esther did not disappoint when they ascended the stage to thrill fans at the concert.

Medikal, Wendy Shay, Piesie Esther, and other stars perform at 2023 VGMA Xclusive Concert.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Wendy Shay causes a frenzy

Survivor hitmaker, Wendy Shay, performed back-to-back hit songs to delight her audience. The Rufftown Records musician partly removed her red jumpsuit, revealing maximum cleavage during her performance at some point.

The singer pulled the act when she switched to performing her hit song, Astalavista, to the audience's loud applause.

Watch the moments the musicians took over the stage to perform below:

Sheena Gakpe dances to 'Who is your Guy'

In another story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress Sheena Gakpe celebrated her curvy figure by sharing a video of herself dancing in form-fitting leggings.

The entertainer revealed her killer curves in the tight ensemble as she danced to Nigerian musician Spyro's Who is your Guy?, which features Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage.

Gakpe proved she had moves as she showcased her curvy, plus-size frame in the footage posted on her TikTik account.

St Louis SHS student dances to 'Sability' by singer Ayra Starr

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a confident female student of St Louis Senior High School in Ghana exhibited her dance moves and wardrobe choices in a video on TikTok.

In the video, the young kid performed to the song Sability by Nigerian musician Ayra Starr while switching between various clothes.

She dances with excitement and intensity like a pro in the video that YEN.com.gh has viewed. She gave off the impression that she could make a living by dancing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh