A glowed up couple appear to have won hearts as side-by-side pictures of their before and after surfaced online

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter has got many tweeps admiring the journey of the couple so far

Some netizens are saying they need to start going to church to meet their soul mates

Pictures of a couple have surfaced on social media and is gathering massive reactions from netizens.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @AriEmpire_ has two pictures of a couple positioned side-by-side.

The spotted picture on the left appears to have been taken some years back.

The young man and the lady stood beside each other with their backs, posing for the camera with two fingers to the wind.

Before and After Pictures of Beautiful Couples Gets many Reacting on Social Media Source: @AriEmpire

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The setting of the picture seems to be a church with a congregation behind them.

The casual wear they are seen in appears to be on the lower side of a price tag.

Glow up

The picture on the right, however, has the two looking very different.

They look all grown now and look extra kept and are both seen in elegant clothes that appear to be wedding outfits.

It is safe to say that, they are the couple in the picture on the right, judging from their pose.

Netizens who saw the pictures seem to be in love with the progress.

At the time of this publication, the post has over 29000 likes with 278 quote tweets and close to 3200 retweets.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments left on the post below;

From @Luckyflowss:

Now this is what I call growing together, no this recent girl’s thinking they’re wise trying to catch a made nigga and expect him to give them the same value and respect. there’s a different kinda respect that comes with growing with your man !

@Angel56203650 commented:

How can u do how it started. When the ushers will see boy and girl talking and will be like....Hey u gal coman sit here no talking we are in the church. Abi in Assemblies of God church they half separated boy n gal chair

@ritascent commented:

Awwwn,I want to recreate this with someone’s son

@Olaoflife replied:

Next week Sunday, I'm going to church to find someone's daughter

From @timothyshat7:

Redem camp wey i dey go every year. I no see soul mate. Dem even Rob me join

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a handsome man and his beautiful partner have revealed that they are still together after nearly two decades, having met each other at the tender age of 12.

Sharing a post on their social media handle @familykabs, it was indicated that the duo has been together for 18 years and are still very much enamoured of each other.

They also lent credence to the story after adding four pictures, two showing them being loved up many years ago, and two revealing their current looks.

Source: Yen