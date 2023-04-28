One guy was falling in love when he watched his partner cooking for him over a fire, and he filmed her

The pretty lady was hard at work over a fire, and many people could not get over the viral TikTok video

People loved the video as many flooded the comments to applaud the young woman for catering to her man

A TikTokkker showed people that he is in an incredibly stable relationship. The gent's video was fascinating as people loved watching a beautiful woman work hard to make her boo happy.

One guy was excited to watch his girlfriend cook an African dish over a fire. Image

Source: UGC

Peeps couldn't get over it, and the clip had thousands of likes. Others added comments to shower the hardworking woman with compliments.

TikTok of stunner cooking African dish over fire causes a buzz

A video posted on TikTok by @jaymondy shows how proud he was that his babe cooks for him. In the video, the young lady can be seen stirring maizemeal over an open fire. Watch the video:

Internet applauds girlfriend for taking care of her man

Netizens love to see special moments in people's love lives. People were not shy to compliment the woman and rave about her skills.

user2334762397125 commented:

"Boy you are soo handsome.Take care of your girlfriend , you are both beautiful."

Naeira commented:

"It's like saying my man can cook european food, but I get it."

M,Kylan,. commented:

"Ooohh wait and see if you won't see frogs on the food."

bravone_vee commented:

"Sure brother...marry her pls."

patricia.mai commented:

"The way she ties up the bag shows she’s done this many times!"

user1319445994244 commented:

"lol love your couple so much."

Source: Briefly.co.za