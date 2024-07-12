A young lady named Nana Ama has had her heart broken after a guy she has been dating for eight years failed a loyalty test

In a trending TikTok video, Nana Ama's boyfriend mentioned a lady by the name of Stephanie as the woman he was in a relationship with and would marry after he was asked to name his girlfriend for a prize

Netizens who saw the video consoled Nana Ama with sympathetic words in the comment section

A young Ghanaian lady was left disappointed and heartbroken after her boyfriend of many years failed a loyalty test she put him through.

The lady, introduced as Nana Ama, said he had been dating her boyfriend for eight years and wanted to see if he was truly hers only.

Streetztraffic (left) and Nana Ama (right) listening to a phone call Photo credit: @street_facts2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

To do this, Nana Ama contacted the services of Streetztraffic, a social media content creator known for conducting loyalty tests, to help her.

When Streetztraffic called the supposed boyfriend of Nana Ama on the phone and asked him to mention his girlfriend's name for a prize, the young man failed.

The boyfriend, unaware that Nana Ama was listening to the conversation, named Stephanie as the woman he was in a relationship with.

This revelation broke Nana Ama's heart, as she was captured in a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok wailing and reeling in pain.

She grabbed the phone from Streetztraffic and took over the conversation, questioning the boyfriend about Stephanie.

"You said Stephanny is your girlfriend, what am I, Nana Ama, to you? I'm very disappointed in you, I don't know what to say to you right now," she said amid sadness in her eyes.

In a desperate attempt to defend himself, the boyfriend claimed Nana Ama did not respect him, hence his decision to go for another woman.

"Nana Ama does not respect she does not listen to me when I talk. This is why I went for Stephanie and she is the one I will marry," he defended his actions.

Upon hearing this, Nana Ama instantaneously took a seat on the ground while shedding tears over the broken heart she had been served.

Reactions to Nana Ama's broken heart video

Nana Ama's broke heart video reached about 50,000 people, recording 47.6k likes and 2213 comments as of the time of drafting this report.

A few reactions to the video posted on TikTok by @street_facts2 are compiled below.

@tettehkofi1994gmail.com said:

"It's a prank the guy is doing.she didn't want to let nana ama know that she's the one he was going to marry. he want to surprise her."

@EfA replied:

"How did you know?"

tettehkofi1994gmail.com also replied:

"My spirit tells me."

@Rich karikari also said:

"8yrs in a relationship just imagine how many tatata."

@Mis CHARITY commented:

"We ladies should be careful when our men are silent to our fault."

Ghanaian man suffers painful heartbreak after sponsoring lover to France

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian man was left in shock after his lover, whom he sponsored to France, failed Street Traffic's loyalty test.

In a video, which has since gone viral, he noted that he supported the lady with some funds so she could travel; however, she stopped communicating with him when she got to her destination.

Source: YEN.com.gh