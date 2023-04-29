Retired sprint athlete Asafa Powell was one of the famous personalities that showed up at Stonebwoy's album release party

The Jamaican was spotted in a video having a pep talk with Stonebwoy, who seem delighted to have him at the event

Asafa Powell and his wife had a good time as they took to Instagram to share videos of the successful event

Retired Jamaican sprint legend, Asafa Powell, has shown love to Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy as he joined a selected audience who attended his album release party.

To celebrate the release of the new album, dubbed '5th Dimension', the BHIM boss hosted an event at the Polo Beach Club on Friday, April 28 where he performed some songs on the album and also interacted with people who came to support him.

Asafa Powell attends Stonebwoy's album release party Photo credit: @asafasub10king @millerpowell_alyshia/Instagram

The 40-year-old Jamaican who apparently is in Ghana for a mentorship programme attended the event with his Ghanaian wife Alyshia Miller Powell.

Asafa Powell expresses delight at attending Stonebwoy's album release party

Taken to Instagram, the former world's fastest man shared a short clip on his Instagram stories where he was filmed interacting with Stonebwoy, who seemed visibly happy upon seeing him.

His wife also took to Instagram to share a video of Asafa Powell dancing to one of the new songs on Stonebwoy's album.

Watch the video below:

Stonebwoy performs at album listening

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy organized an album-listening event on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Guests were given headphones that played the unreleased songs from the 5th Dimension album. When the session started, the speakers were turned off and only chattering among guests could be heard in the videos as they partied and listened to the songs.

Stonebwoy speaks on his performance

Also, Stonebwoy in an interview on how he is able to perform with vim and strength revealed that he conserves his energy by not spending time in the night at clubs.

He added that he is also very careful about his diet.

"First and foremost, I will say eat right. Watch your food. Let your food be your medicine and rest," he told YEN.com.gh.

