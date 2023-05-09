A Kenyan teacher has warmed hearts after mending a student's uniform, thus preventing her from walking around half-naked in class

The teacher, Joyce Sempela Malit, has been teaching for 34 years and says she always carries a needle and thread to school

Netizens have praised and urged the Teacher's Service Commission to promote Sempela for her noble act

Kenyans have woken up to the beautiful sight of a motherly teacher mending a uniform for her beloved student at Siyiapei Primary School in Narok County.

Madam Joyce Sempela Malit who has been hailed for mending her student's torn uniform. Photos: Joyce Sempela Malit.

Source: UGC

Sempela notices torn uniform after break

Most schools opened for the second term on May 8, and as the pupils sauntered into class, Madam Joyce Sempela Malit noticed that one of them had torn uniform.

In an interview with TUKO.co.ke, Sempela, who has been teaching for 34 years, said the little girl's uniform got torn at break time when she was playing.

"The girl is in Grade Three and her home is very far, so I couldn't release the child half naked. I decided to sew her dress; I always carry a needle and thread around so I closed the door and covered her with my leso, then started mending her dress," she said.

After seeing the photo, netizens from all walks of life took to platforms such as Facebook to thank the teacher for having a noble heart.

They have also urged the Teacher's Service Commission to promote the seasoned teacher a job well done since 1989.

