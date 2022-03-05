A woman broke down in tears after reuniting with her daughter for the first time after seven years of going missing

In a video online, Madam Elizabeth could not hold her joy as she collapsed on the ground shedding uncontrollable tears

Her daughter got missing in 2015, and after years of searching, the mother-daughter duo reunited with the help of the Missing Children Team

Seven long years after her child got missing, Madam Elizabeth reunited with her daughter in an emotional moment captured on tape.

The girl disappeared in 2015, leaving her mother and other family members in distress.

In June 2021, Madam Elizabeth reported the incident to the Missing Children Team led by Atinka TV/FM editor Regina Asamoah.

She got in touch with the team after watching a documentary by Regina Asamoah in May 2021 and saw how she helped reunite missing kids with their families.

After months of searching, the Missing Children Team found her daughter in Great Mission International Children's Home, an orphanage at Nungua Brigade in Accra.

Madam Elizabeth met her for the first time in seven years and broke down in tears.

Joy as Missing Children reunite and embrace their parents in an emotional video

In more stories about missing children, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Regina Asamoah has reunited over 100 missing children with their families through her documentaries.

The Best Female Journalist of the Year at the 25th Ghana Journalist Awards is on a journey to reconnect more children with either their birth parents or guardians.

Though she encountered challenges with the latest documentary, Asamoah defeated the difficulties and has successfully reunited the missing kids with their families.

Season 3 of ‘Missing Children’ Premiers March 7

Meanwhile, Season 3 premiers on March 7, 2022, on Atinka TV at 4 pm. The premiering will be streamed live on Facebook at Atinka TV Ghana.

Regina Asamoah and her team have since May 2021 focused on investigating where missing children are kept and sought to reunite these children with their families.

After successfully reuniting over 100 missing children through her three major documentaries on the MISSING CHILDREN, which focused on five children's homes in the Greater Accra Region, her investigations lead her to the Central Region of Ghana.

Forty-five missing children were found in six children's homes in the Central Region. Thirty-two of these children were found in one Children Home in the Awutu Senya East Municipality, Kasoa.

Kasoa undoubtedly is one of the busiest communities in Ghana, and in such a busy community, the tendency of children going missing is high.

It is in this vein that this documentary seeks to help find the parents or families of all these children shown so they go home to live in a family as families are irreplaceable.

