A hawker impressed a lady who was moved to give her GH¢1,200 because of the seller's unshakable faith

The benevolent lady had pretended to be an atheist and asked the hawker to convince her to believe in God

The manner in which the seller answered all the hard questions the lady asked her impressed both her and many social media users

A young lady who is a Christian portrayed her faith in an impressive manner that got a stranger that was playing a prank on her to give her the equivalent of GH¢1,200 in Naira.

It all started when a.a_clown2, a TikTok user, decided to pose as an atheist to the hawker and initiated a conversation, asking the seller to convince her that God truly exists.

The hawker went on and on, explaining that God guides her current circumstances and that He is in charge of the world.

Interestingly, she also mentioned that through her hawking, a random person could bless her, not knowing the lady she was talking to would give her money.

What social media users are saying about the Christian hawker in viral video

At the time of this publication, the video had already gathered more than 200k reactions. Check out some of the thoughts netizens shared in the comment section.

Eyinju Olodumare said:

She’s indeed a grounded Christian, God bless her and May her faith pave way for her IJMN

Tee La ❤ mentioned:

She mentioned one powerful word " Its a gradual process". Unfortunately many don't wait for this "process". I love her hope and joy ..

Leemart indicated:

some people has faith in God with that struggle in their's life see me cry like a baby with this woman believe thank u Adura for this

user9146777761139 stated:

I soo much love her boldness Jesus someone who knows her challenges but chose to speak about her GOD heaven rejoices over you ma'am

Watch the video below:

