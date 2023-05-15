Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu has gone viral after displaying her shape in a video that has got 315,000 views on Twitter

In the video, she is seen deliberately turning around and proudly showing off her massive behind

Twitter users admired her after the three seconds video went viral on the platform and got 2,330 likes

No fewer than 315,000 people have viewed the video of Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu with an incredibly beautiful shape.

In the video, the curvy entertainer is seen amid a crowd of people, many of whom noticed her shape.

The lady turned around in a video that has gone viral. Photo credit: Twitter/@timi_of_lagos.

An admirer who was in awe of the lady's beauty was shouting in the three seconds video.

Hajia Bintu distracts the public

She happily and proudly turned around to show her massive backside. The TikTok star is aware of her beauty, and her eagerness to show it off in public and online has stunned some people.

Timi of Lagos, who posted the video on Twitter, joked that some married men might leave their wives for the beautiful lady.

Other Twitter users have taken to the reply section to bare their minds about the lady.

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react to video of Hajia Bintu

@therealzeecky said:

"Eii I come to Twitter to see lots of reasons why I can’t and will never wife a slim woman."

@OnlyFansChamp commented:

"If my wife doesn’t look wimme then the marriage ain’t what I thought it was anyway. she should know me."

@KenyanTchalla said:

"Then you realize she can’t even boil water."

@BoodaLeye commented:

"She has everything in abundance."

@1ponty said:

"Don’t be manipulated. Maybe her medicine is working on you."

@birex_official reacted:

"Not me. It is too big for my liking."

Hajia Bintu flaunts belly piercing as she shakes her hips

Still on the TikTok star, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia Bintu flaunted her famous figure to the world, and the spicy video has social media users over themselves.

In the clip, the socialite modelled a revealing dress showing her belly piercing and accentuating her assets.

Hajia Bintu sported long black hair extensions that perfectly spotlighted her gorgeous personality.

