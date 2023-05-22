A distraught mother caused a scene during her rival's baby naming ceremony in a video that has surfaced online

In the footage, a young man details how the events ensued when a man's first baby mama arrived at the event

While many people in the comments section thought the incident was embarrassing, others thought the commentator was hilarious

A distraught mother caused a commotion at her rival's baby naming ceremony with the father of her child in a video that has surfaced online.

The distressed woman stormed the baby christening ceremony of her rival to halt the event when she allegedly learnt about the event.

Eyewitness details what happened at the naming ceremony

In the Facebook footage seen by YEN.com.gh on Tee Lawh Kobbi, a young man details how the events unfolded when the unhappy woman arrived at the scene.

According to the young man who videotaped the incident, the baby christening went off without a hitch until the man's first baby mama arrived with her child and requested that the child's father also name the child.

He claimed the mother of the man's first child was the lady who interrupted her rival's naming ceremony and insisted that the child be named by the child's father as well.

The moment one woman, presumed to be the man's first baby mama, left her infant at the event grounds to press her demand for her child to be named by the father was caught on tape.

More than 500 people have viewed the video, which has received 25 comments and over 90 replies.

Watch the video below:

Netizens find the commentator funny

Jxt Kalme Multi said:

Gh ankasa only few of us p3 be serious.

Kojo Nugloze posted:

Peter Dury is running the commentary.

Tee Lawh Kobbi replied:

Kojo Nugloze, boys bi serious.

Kwabena Nsemfuu said:

Yawa ooo.

Tee Lawh Kobbi replied:

Kwabena Nsemfuu aswear herh.

Zycon Wanny posted:

Bhim fans are disturbing us in dis country.

Tee Lawh Kobbi replied:

Zycon Wanny, atell u nana.

Jay Miles reacted:

The commentator spoil the case.

Constant Korbuvi said:

It is the commentary for me.

Adjoa Bhim Ba commented:

Eii, but l support de first gal friend.

Collins Yeboah said:

She did well paaaa.

Shatta Sabali commented:

Some of the Kumasi people ankasa, their tone seff be funny.

Tee Lawh Kobbi replied:

Shatta Sabali Kumasi get different vibe aswear.

