A bride has arrived on her wedding day in the most bizarre way imaginable

She was pushed into what looked like her wedding party in a coffin

The coffin was covered with a black cloth and she stepped out after a man let her out

A bride has caused many jaws to drop on social media after she decided to make a grand entry on her wedding day while being pushed in a coffin.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the daredevil bride was seen making a spectacular entry into what looked like her wedding party.

She was being pushed in a white coffin that was covered with a black cloth amid cheers from some of her friends.

Bride causes stir online as she arrives in coffin on wedding day (video). Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

When the coffin was placed in the middle of the room, a man was seen doing some theatrics before moving to the coffin.

In the video, the man was seen pulling off the black cloth revealing the top of the glossy white coffin.

Immediately after taking the cloth off, the man opened the coffin and to the surprise of many, the bride who was lying down in it sat up.

She was seen beaming with smiles as she took in some air amid more cheers from guests of the function who were busy trying to capture the rare moment on camera.

The bride who was seen wearing a glittering gold-coloured dress sat inside the coffin and was seen waving at the guests that were present.

One cannot say whether the woman was just doing what she was doing to trend or it is a tradition that she was practising.

