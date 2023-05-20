A video of Deborah Seyram Anablah engaged in a face-off between police officers has gone viral on social media

The altercation happened after she questioned the officers why they were arresting her after failing to give her a plausible reason, until a bailee came around

The video sparked conversations on social media as Ghanaians shared diverse opinions

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video of Deborah Anablah engaged in an altercation with officers of the Ghana Police Service has emerged on social media.

The video was shared on her TikTok live and screen recorded by a viewer who was tuned in and then shared the incident on social media.

Deborah Adablah and her alleged sugar daddy Kwasi Nimako in photos. Image Credit: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: UGC

Deborah Anablah faces it off with Ghana Police

In a video that has since gone viral, the police said they were at her residence to arrest her.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to them, the arrest was on the basis of her failure to return the car to the hands of the law.

The car in question was what her alleged sugar daddy, First Atlantic Bank's former CFO, Kwasi Nimako, gifted her when they were reportedly in an amorous relationship.

In the video, she could be heard requesting for the bailee to explain why she was getting arrested after the police failed to tell her the reason.

She told the police that the court order was not effective after 14 days, to which the police disagreed.

This resulted in an altercation while she was on live video, which ended abruptly after she was arrested.

Below is the video of Deborah Anablah on TikTok live.

Ghanaians react to the video of Deborah Adablah facing off with the Ghana Police Service Officers

Many people were of the opinion that Deborah Seyram Adablah regrets her actions after having taken her alleged sugar daddy to court.

See opinions from Ghanaians below:

iceman_4eva_ opined:

Siaa she hasn't seen nothing yet! She is even one of the reasons guys are killing girls here and there! Officers mpo are fools k3k3. You had the time to interact with her after Court have yiu orders. Just hand cuff her with 3slaps. Ashawo gyal

iamrukky_mumin said:

Ghana police won't stop disgracing themselves with their 2by4 english and as for the Seyram girl, I think I'm disappointed in her English and accent as well. So this is the voice of the lady that's caused all that "commotion"

iromanrexghanaboy_gamantse said:

There's no jurisdiction for arrest... court order takes effect immediately it's signed........ Ghanaians think they know everything aaaahhh ma

kotikesie was of the view that:

she think she is so intelligent until this her drama start to plead for forgiveness ,court and police matter your lawyer sef fit get in trouble sef, if you don’t now,don’t be talking well..we are waiting.for ur second intelligence view.

fredquabenamensah stated:

Bay leaf all come inside..the stew go jorm paaa

hardybulusson remarked:

Na this English bank manager Dey enjoy ? Na wa

solidmensah commented:

I think she is regretting now

iceman_4eva_ stated:

Why were the police wasting their time on her. Your right my ampit I would have pulled you like a .

Court orders for Deborah Anablah's car to be seized

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that a High Court ordered that the car that Ernest Nimako, the ex-senior staff at First Atlantic Bank, bought for his now-estranged girlfriend should be kept in the court's custody.

The court stated that the vehicle given to Deborah Seyram Adablah by the married man she was dating would be returned after the determination of a sexual harassment case that is being heard.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh