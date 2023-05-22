A young girl with a baby on her back sat by the side of a busy road in a video posted on TikTok

The baby on her back was sleeping while she stared into space like someone who was engrossed in serious thinking

Cars and motorcycles drove by, but the girl did not pay any attention as she seemed lost in thought

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video showed a young girl sitting silently by a busy road as cars and bikes drove by.

@allanlaimo posted the video, and it showed the girl with a baby strapped to her back with a wrapper.

The girl had a sleeping baby on her back while sitting by the roadside. Photo credit: TikTok/@allanlaimo.

Source: UGC

While the baby on her back was fast asleep, the girl opened her eyes, staring at nothing.

The video shows a young girl with a sleeping baby on her back

Dressed in a long white skirt and a polo shirt, she sat like someone thinking about something important. She removed her dark and worn-out slippers as if she had walked a long distance before coming to sit and rest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Seated on a place that looked like the edge of a ditch, the girl had her left hand on her mouth.

Her sitting position gave her out as someone engrossed in deep thinking.

It could not be established if she was in any trouble. Also, the location where the video was recorded was not stated.

The sun shone brightly, and she sat like she was not feeling the heat.

Watch the video below:

Young Nigerian Man Shows Off Barbing Skill After Relocating Abroad; Video Stirs Reactions

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a young Nigerian man who displayed his temporary street barber shop in Italy and was lauded for his perseverance and work ethic.

In front of onlookers, the man sat the young man down and worked on his hair.

Many TikTokers who responded to his video questioned whether getting haircuts on the street was legal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng