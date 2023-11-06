A group of wedding vendors have sponsored a young couple as they plan free 2-day wedding ceremonies for them

The couple were selected after they shared their beautiful love story about how the man unknowingly knocked down a young girl who died some moments later

The touching love story has become the talk of the town after the video was posted on social media

A group of wedding vendors has joined their resources to plan a free traditional and white wedding for a lucky Ghanaian couple with a unique love story.

Ghanaian couple Sam and Benny look stunning in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @reggiemakeovers

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian makeup artist Regina Ama Dumah, the founder of the Seed Bride, revealed on social media that the 2023 two-day wedding ceremony is the third and probably the last.

The bride-to-be, Benny, has inspired many Ghanaians with their unique love story about how her partner unknowingly knocked down a young girl who died when they reached the hospital. The groom-to-be was in police custody for some days.

After an unfortunate accident which caused Sam to lose his job, Benny drew closer to support him. They developed a deep connection, fell in love, and faced a challenging court case for Sam.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Despite financial difficulties and setbacks, they were committed to their relationship and believed in the possibility of a better future.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian woman Benny slays in stunning dress for her pre-wedding photoshoot

The gorgeous woman Benny glowed as she wore a stylish brown dress for her pre-wedding photoshoot.

She looked elegant in a beaded dress with billowing sleeves while rocking an elegant frontal hairstyle and smooth makeup.

The handsome groom wore a stylish two-piece kaftan and black leather shoes while posing with his wife-to-be.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the video of the 2023 Seed Bride video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Getnailedgh stated:

She speaks so well. Indeed! God’s chosen bride. Wishing them marital bliss.

Dennisbonsu stated:

❤️❤️❤️ more grace

annette_mckessie stated:

The team is blessed. your names will travel far. Global visibility is yours, IJN.

aprile_proprio stated:

God bless you guys so much. It takes the outflow of the abundance of a spirit-filled heart to bless another life in any way possible. God bless you all (vendors) and sustain your business for generations.

Benamintah stated:

All I can say is, whatever it is that you pray for and whatever the generation after you pray for, may it be manifested in Greater Grace than the present. May your joy on this earth.

Sproutaffair stated:

#ForGodNotForTrend

Gloriatopeng stated:

Awwwwwwww wow, not me tearing up! ❤️ God bless you all, wonderful vendors, for this amazing initiative

adwoa_the_amankwah stated:

As you water, may God water you, too. None of your seeds will suffer. May good answer your silent prayers!!!! Wonderful!!!

A Group of Ghanaian Wedding Vendors Organises A Free Lavish Wedding For Young Couple

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about some generous Ghanaian wedding suppliers who arranged a free traditional wedding and celebration for a young couple.

The Seed Bride is an endeavour to thank God for their prosperous companies while giving back to society.

The lovely ceremony took place on November 18, 2022. Some social media users have remarked on the viral wedding videos.

Coach Kwesi Appiah's Daughter Shocked As Sarkodie Crashes Her Wedding, Rapper Advices Groom In Video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Sarkodie who performed at Coach Kwesi Appiah's daughter's wedding.

Ghanaian bride Audrey was left speechless as her favourite musician graced her luxurious wedding reception.

Elegant kente and stunning white gowns were worn by the stunning bride Audrey Appiah for her traditional white wedding.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh