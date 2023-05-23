A heartbroken lady returned to a man she turned down and got the embarrassment and shock of her life

Over a year ago, the man had indicated an interest in dating her, but she declined, and he did not push further

This time, the lady criticised him for giving up on her easily, saying she had wanted him to try harder to see his seriousness as she confessed her feelings for him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A lady named Liz was left embarrassed after she summoned the courage to message a man she turned down.

In a released WhatsApp conversation, she told Fred that she was not happy and liked him but wanted him to try harder.

She had turned him down over a year ago. Photo Credit: PenelopeB, lipiki1

Source: UGC

According to Liz, she did not accept his request on the first trial because she wanted to be chased to see the extent of his love for her.

She slammed him for giving up so quickly and expressed her desire to see them begin dating. The man, however, stopped her politely in her tracks, saying he was already in a relationship with her friend Kate.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said he asked her out on the first attempt, and she consented. Liz felt bad.

Reactions on social media

Osinachii said:

"I need this guy's autograph on my forehead."

Øffïxïâł Âłëxîś said:

"The three trial thingy really got me... Try harder na barrow ah de push??"

Ade Ogo said:

"Person wey pass test con still jam her breakfast.

"E be things."

Addo Irene said:

"Did na wetin some girls deserve.

"How you go dey form hard guy for guy we you like."

Rick Rogers said:

"Of all the things that never happened, This never happened the most."

Nigerian lady begs man she rejected 3 years ago

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a viral video of a woman pleading with a man not to quit their relationship had drawn mixed responses.

In the viral video, the woman clung to the boyfriend and pursued him as he declared his plan to break up with her.

Many females criticized the woman for her behaviour, and some believed she must have been deeply attracted to the man for her to act in such a way.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng