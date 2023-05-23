A video of a White lady selling on the streets of Accra has sparked reactions online

In the video, the lady revealed that she wanted to try out new ways that would help her sell her products faster

Peeps who reacted to the video have praised her strategy, with some expressing the desire to buy her products

A White lady has left many impressed after she opened up about her brief experience as a street hawker in Accra.

In a video on TikTok, the lady, who sells butterfly picture frames, said she opted to hawk her wares on the street in order to see whether that strategy would also work.

White lady delights selling on the streets of Ghana Photo credit:@kozaksolya/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, she selected some of her frames and took them to the streets to sell, and that was where she was filmed moving from one vehicle to the other, trying to convince people to buy her products.

She also stood at vantage points where her prospective customers could easily sight her and make a purchase.

The video, which was captioned "Would you buy one," had gathered over 14,000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing this report.

In an answer to one commenter, the White lady revealed that she was happy with her sales for the day, adding that her expectation prior to embarking on this move was exceeded.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians commend the White lady

Ghanaians in their reaction to the video commended the lady for her action, with many expressing their desire to buy her products.

NilsBritwum revealed:

I'm willing to bet that she will sell out in a couple of minutes whatever she's selling

Fatimatu Abubakar wrote:

This is beautiful. I would have purchased one if I saw you in traffic

user538833 reacted:

You definitely get customers once you’re not a Ghanaian.that’s on thing about my country

