Indya Thomas, a determined US citizen, and her son just received their degrees from Georgia State University

She obtained her bachelor's degree, while her son, who was enrolled concurrently at Georgia State through DeKalb County Early College Academy, bagged an associate's degree

The strong mother opened up about the difficulties she overcame throughout her pregnancy and after giving birth to her son in a video

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

When Indya Thomas became pregnant with her son at 17, she had no idea they would one day graduate together from Georgia State University in the United States years later.

After she found out she was pregnant with her son Kamau Gomes, it was a difficult time in her life, and her family disagreed with her decision to keep the child.

Indya Thomas' experience with homelessness

She was made homeless because they believed she wasn't ready to be a mother at such a young age. She claimed that this experience gave her the drive to succeed in spite of her circumstances, Because Of Them We Can reports.

Former teen mom and her son graduate from same US university. Photo credit: Blavity.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mother-son graduate from same university

Thomas was successful in getting a solid job that gave her the chance to receive tuition reimbursement. She seized the opportunity when it presented itself and enrolled at Georgia State University (GSU), where she majored in marketing and minored in hospitality.

''It's just fate … My path is going to be more service marketing. I know one thing is certain: I want to be a good role model for him,'' said Thomas, speaking of her son.

While taking classes at GSU, Kamau dual enrolled at the school. The mother-son combo graduated from Georgia State together recently.

Thomas received her bachelor's degree, and her son Kamau earned an associate degree from his dual enrollment at Georgia State through DeKalb County Early College Academy.

Watch the mother-son team below:

Determined mother-daughter duo graduate from same nursing school

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Detroit native Shalisa Davis and her daughter graduated from Hondros College of Nursing, Toledo, in the United States of America (USA).

Shalisa returned to school after two decades of working as a practical nurse. She was considering her future steps in her profession and decided she wanted to do more in her industry.

The determined mother looked into nursing colleges in order to further her education. That's when she discovered Hondros College of Nursing in Toledo, Ohio, close to her hometown of Detroit.

Black girl is the youngest student to earn a bachelor's degree from Langston University at 15

Still on education, YEN.com.gh reported that Shania Muhammad bagged a bachelor's degree after she made history as the youngest student to obtain an associate degree from Langston University in the US.

Before her recent accomplishment, the 15-year-old had inked her name in the history books of Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) with another associate degree.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh