Janice Darko, a Ghanaian based in the US, has become the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Utah's dental programme

Darko faced difficulties juggling her studies, being a wife, and looking after her children, but she conquered them

Despite the challenges, she said she is honoured to have her name included in the school's history books

Janice Darko, a native of Ghana who immigrated to the United States, is the first Black woman to complete dental school at the University of Utah.

According to KUTV, Darko immigrated to the US with her family and is currently a member of the US Navy Reserve. When she was enrolled in the dental programme at the University of Utah, she had to balance a number of additional obligations.

Janice Darko combines her studies with family

Darko juggled academics, being a wife, and caring for her kids. ''I have all of those obligations,'' she said.

Ghanaian mom becomes University of Utah School of Dentistry's first Black female graduate. Photo credit: @AfroTech/Face2faceafrica.

Janice Darko overcomes the difficulties

She claimed that despite the difficulties, she is honoured to have her name recorded in the school's history books.

''It's not just about me. It's important to represent my community in this,'' Face2Face Africa reports.

According to KUTV, the dental programme at the university only began operating roughly 10 years ago.

After being accepted to the U's School of Dentistry, Darko decided to get involved in a project to honour diversity at the institution by putting together an art exhibition that showcased the creative talents of her fellow students and teachers.

Her exceptional accomplishment has cleared the way for those who want to work in her area. Congrats on the achievement, trailblazer.

