A massive crowd of students from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) received Ghanaian TV personality Nana Ama McBrown

McBrown, along with other prominent female personalities in Ghana, visited UCC as part of the Girl Power Project

Her speech at the event was both inspirational and very engaging, as she made the students laugh with funny side jokes

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown cast a lively atmosphere at the conference with her bubbly disposition.

After a very welcoming crowd at the facility's entrance, McBrown took the opportunity to express her nature during her speech.

She encouraged the students to use her as the poster girl that one's circumstances can change if one puts in the work.

According to Nana Ama McBrown, she believes that if she had received a college education, she would have become a more powerful person, like a professor or president.

The Onua TV host, who dropped out of school in Junior High due to financial constraints, advised UCC students to use their opportunities wisely.

She said:

"But you see, I didn't get this opportunity. So if you fail, whose fault will it be? Yours and only yours!

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to McBrown's inspiring speech at UCC

Nana Ama McBrown is genuinely a vibe. UCC students couldn't stop shouting her name as she delivered her speech.

Angel Ofosua wrote:

Everything happens for a purpose cos maybe if you had gone to school, you won't have been as famous as you're now. God will continue to bless and protect you.

Nana Ama commented:

She is so real. No fake. She is the most real person I have ever met. The secrets of her blessing is just being real and being herself ❤❤❤❤

Selina Abrefa said:

Nana, you’re greatly loved With your life testimony, we’re not giving up ❤️ God please, keep protecting her for us

