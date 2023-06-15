American singer Summer Walker shared visuals of the moment she welcomed a set of twins at home

The Girls Need Love musician announced what she described as her ''biggest accomplishment'' on her Instagram account

Fans of the entertainer celebrated the new mother and babies with warm-hearted good wishes

African-American R&B singer Summer Walker welcomed a set of bouncy twins and announced her adorable bundles of joy in a social media post.

The brave singer took to her Instagram account to share the news with fans and the public.

Summer Walker welcomes twins in home birth. Photo credit: summerwalker.

Source: Instagram

The Girls Need Love singer who had a home birth said she was proud of becoming a mom again. The 26-year-old singer wrote in a caption about her birthing experience that:

"I'm so proud of myself. I'm so proud of myself," Essence reports.

Another caption under the visuals of her giving birth to the twins during the home birth said:

"My biggest accomplishment was having all my babies natural at home, especially the twins; I carried 42 weeks full term, one breeched, delivered in 7 hours. Dr's was tryna do a C-section, but thank God I stood my ground & had them vaginally & Bubbles was like 52 hours lord lol Like that's really amazing, I am strong okay," the singer posted on Instagram.

Slide to see the images:

Fans celebrate Summer Walker and her twins

Since posting about welcoming the twins, fans have wished Walker and the babies well in the comment area.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Dawnnnus mentioned:

Congratulations!

Expensivebum posted:

Congratulations.

Kennedy_plussizemodel01 commented:

Congratulations.

Poe_sarah posted:

I'm proud of you, too (you are a rockstar, for sure) and also impressed by Larry! So sweet! Wanting to carry everything and the coffee... lol Precious people for sure! ❤️ Always here!

1missjohnson said:

Twins! Wow.

Prayer_warrior94 reacted:

Twinssss omg.

Wyclee said:

I'm so proud of you. Congratulations.

Kiewinehouse commented:

I’m an uncle again!

