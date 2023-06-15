A US mom has delighted hearts with several pictures of her cute triplets on her Instagram page

Jasmine's adorable images include photos of the beautiful triplets in their lovely graduation gowns

Her followers, who headed to the comments sections of her posts about the girls, gushed over the cute trio

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Jasmine, a proud US mother, has warmed the hearts of many online users with several pictures of her adorable triplets on her vibrant Instagram account.

According to Jasmine, her cute babies have different personalities that make them unique.

US mom shows off her cute triplets in charming photos. Photo credit: palimore_triplets.

Source: Instagram

Jasmine flaunts triplets on their graduation day

The Atlanta-based mom has countless pictures of the triplets posing beside each other on her Instagram account, which has 270,000 followers. Some of her posts showed the girls on their graduation day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Only up from here! Got in my crafty bag and made these little pre-K flags for graduation,'' she captioned the grad pictures.

Jasmine also posted the triplets in lovely matching outfits.

''Cuteness in the details,'' the caption accompanying the images read on Instagram.

People were excited over the triplets

The pictures of the cute girls had people gushing over them.

YEN.com.gh selected some comments under the images below:

Nubianmumpreneurs commented:

Cuteness is an understatement. They are so adorable.

Wens4nonni mentioned:

Now that they are older, can you post another individual with their personality?

Choccocty02 posted:

Cuteness overload .

Cogginscogginstamika said:

Beautiful.

Geriplace said:

Three little cutie pies ❤️.

Williamsmichella posted:

Love seeing my beautiful lil trips❤️.

Egypt.sarai reacted:

They are the cutest triplets I have ever seen.

Kelsgorgeous said:

How cute, girls .

Lil_raspberrry reacted:

Camo cuties reporting for duty .

Guesslaronda commented:

We are family; I got all my sister's with me!

Connie7249 mentioned:

Simply beautiful girls.

Ednaward775 reacted:

Wow, they are growing up very nicely❤️❤️❤️❤️They are adorable little ladies!

Couple gives birth to twins with rare Black and White skin colours

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh published that Jade Ball, a mother from Manchester, England, gave birth to a set of biracial twins who seem like any other set of fraternal twins.

Last April, Jade Ball and her better half, Kade, welcomed their lovely twins, Cole and Klay.

In an interview with TODAY Parents, Jade Ball stated that "it was obvious they weren't identical" after she gave birth to the boys.

Charming photos of twins with different complexions

Also, YEN.com.gh reported images of twins born with various skin tones that surfaced after a social media user shared the amazing photos.

According to the poster, the charming newborns are the most gorgeous twins he had ever seen.

Judith Nwokocha, the mother of the twins, was equally startled when her babies came out to be two different complexions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh