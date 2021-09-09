Jennifer and Matthew Milner welcomed their twin boys in March 2020

Jakob has a pale complexion like his white dad, while Joshua has brown skin like his Black mom

Aside from their complexions, the twin boys have totally different personalities

When Jennifer Milner welcomed her twin boys, Jakob and Joshua, in March 2020, doctors and nurses trooped in to catch a glimpse of the rare genetic marvel.

She had given birth to twins with different skin complexions, and the over 20 health workers who visited the delivery room simply wanted to admire the babies.

Jakob was born with blond hair, blue eyes and a pale complexion, like his white dad, while Joshua came out with brown hair, brown eyes and brown skin, like his Black mom.

Rare Joy: Couple Gives Birth to Twins with Unique Black and White Skin Colours. Image: Today.com

Source: Instagram

Birth of biracial twins stuns parents

Their Black mother, Jennifer, a 39-year-old therapist, told TODAY Parents that she and her husband, Matthew Milner, 33, were speechless when their twins arrived; they had never heard about the genetic phenomenon of biracial twins.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

''Joshua looked like me and Jakob was pale. We were completely stunned,'' Jennifer said.

Other differences

Besides having different complexions, the twins also have different personalities.

''Joshua has a ''true people person,'' who thrives on interactions with others. Jakob, on the other hand, is more of an observer. He likes to sit and take it all in,'' Jennifer revealed.

The 18-month-old siblings complement each other perfectly. Watch their video below:

Bawumia Gets Accommodation for Teenage Mom

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has provided accommodation for Rita Awuni, a 17-year-old mother struggling with homelessness.

This generous gesture follows a YEN.com.gh report about the orphaned teenage mother who used to sleep with her son at the Art Centre and sold pure water after school to cater for herself and her 10-month-old son.

Dr Bawumia donated some food items and provided accommodation to the deprived teenage mother.

Nana Cheddar Turns One Leg man into CEO

In other news, businessman, Nana Kwame Cheddar, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, has set up ''One Leg'', a physically challenged man with a tricycle business to be self-dependent.

In an Instagram post, the Ghanaian philanthropist and visionary mentioned that he invested in the tricycle for One Leg to send a message out there that ''disability is not inability''.

According to the chief executive officer of Wonda World Estate and Petronia City Development Company, One Leg approached him a year ago and told him he wanted to buy a car to start a business.

Source: Yen