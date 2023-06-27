A mother in a touching TikTok video was brought to tears as her son, who is in his first year, headed for school

The young boy, who is a student of New Abirem Afosu Senior High School, was in his school uniform as his mother hugged and held him tightly

TikTok users were in awe at the mother's show of love and affection and expressed their admiration for her

In a heartwarming TikTok video that quickly went viral, a mother's emotions overflowed as she bid farewell to her son on his first day at boarding school.

Ghanaian mother and her son

The touching scene captured the young boy, who is a student at New Abirem Afosu Senior High School, dressed in his school uniform, ready to embark on a new chapter in his educational journey.

The video showcased a powerful display of maternal love as the mother embraced her son tightly, unwilling to let go. Tears streamed down her face, revealing the depth of her emotions on this special day.

Lots of people on TikTok were amazed by the mum's love and affection and shared their admiration for her. They thought it was really special to see a mum who cared so deeply about her child. Ghanaian mothers are loved and respected.

Loving mother and son win hearts on social media

The video quickly became popular on the video platform and touched the hearts of viewers.

ebenezerebenezer895 commented:

Best feeling ever 8yrs ago my boy went through same process God bless u dear its all prayers

Congratulations said:

When it reach this time dea prayers and sadness ooo..not easy but God will see him truu

Milly1010 reacted:

Mothers are a blessing. The bond with our kids is so special. My son is about to go to college soon and I know I will feel the same way

Mother visits son in high school

In a similar story, a video captured the intense excitement when a mother visited her son, who was in secondary school.

The schoolboy was so excited to see his mother that he jumped up and flew into her open arms.

The mother was also very happy as she carried the boy on her back, treating him as if he were still a baby.

