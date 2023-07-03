Ghanaian journalist Kojo Kinn has opined that actress Yvonne Nelson's book has impaired rapper Sarkodie's reputation

He said the pregnancy neglect claims by the actress could cost the rapper some ambassadorial deals

Kinn sat for a panel discussion on Adom TV's Showtym with Andy Dosty, which received diverse online reactions

Ghanaian media personality Kojo Kinn has stated that actress Yvonne Nelson's book has impaired rapper Sarkodie's brand and reputation due to the damning allegation.

Speaking on Adom TV's Showtym with Andy Dosty, he explained that the pregnancy neglect allegation by Yvonne Nelson against Sarkodie could cause him to lose some ambassadorial deals.

Kinn's explanation

The media personality explained that the issue of abortion is taken seriously elsewhere, which could make notable global brands desist from associating with the Ghanaian rapper.

"Yvonne Nelson's book has tarnished Sarkodie's reputation. The actress launched her memoir on Father's Day, a day meant to celebrate fathers...

"Some brands outside the country, where abortion is a serious issue, may not want to work with him," Kinn said on Adom TV.

The media personality, however, lauded the rapper for responding to the claims by his former lover through his song, Try Me.

People who watched the interview on the Instagram account of Adom TV posted varied comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kinn's remarks

Many shared diverse views in the comments section.

Stephen_anim_mensah commented:

No sense dey inside.

Ahinsahpaul posted:

Okika nkwasiasem.

Kingmega_1 posted:

Never has his image been tarnished. Sarkodie is not a Pastor, Rev, or Minister. He is a rapper, rap from the street and all this lifestyle is born out of the street. It is part of the rap game. Sark will go higher and nothing will stop him.

Adjeikwameabraham commented:

I didn't like that girl from the beginning.

Odakkyofficial said:

Hmmmm. My perception is different, though. But everything happens for a reason, so it's cool.

YawAddo posted:

Not true biaa. You just come TV top dey talk any how.

Lemondegh commented:

Yes, that's it, very simple.

Cjay1son commented:

Waaa see what you are saying? Talk about her reaction to her mom. Papa, haven't you dated and left a lady before? Bring out your secrets wae.

Blakk Rasta jabs Sarkodie

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian on-air personality Blakk Rasta heavily descended on Sarkodie over his alleged response to Yvonne Nelson in the rapper's new song, Try Me.

According to the 3FM show host, Sarkodie disrespected womanhood through his choice of lyrics and counterclaims targeting the actress over her pregnancy neglect allegations against the rapper.

Speaking with other panel members on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, July 1, Blakk Rasta said he would have stripped the rapper of all his ambassadorial deals if he had the power to.

