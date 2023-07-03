Mr Logic has stirred controversy after he shared his viewpoint regarding the brouhaha between Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson

He opined that Yvonne Nelson is still in love with Sarkodie hence her reaction to the rapper's diss song

Netizens who saw the video also shared different opinions about the comment of Mr Logic

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Entertainment pundit Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic has waded into the brouhaha that has arisen between Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie

Sharing his views as a panellist on UTV's entertainment programme, United Showbiz, Mr Logic opined that Yvonne is still in love with Sarkodie.

Mr Logic opines Yvonne Nelson still loves Sarkodie Photo credit:@mrlogicmusic/ Instagram @Yvonne Nelson @Sarkodie

Source: UGC

He premised his comment on the reactions of the actress following the release of Sarkodie's song titled "Try Me"

"You feel pained about what happened between you and Sarkodie 13 years ago, you included it in your book, and Sarkodie has also replied, just leave it. Yvonne's reactions afterwards prove to me that she is hurt and is still in love with Sarkodie. If a lady loves you, her response to issues will give you a clue that she still loves you"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He added that Sarkodie, on the other hand, has not gotten over Yvonne Nelson adding that he may still be in contact with the actress.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1000 likes and 100,000 views.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the comment by Mr Logic

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse views on the comment by Mr Logic

@DB_kwaku stated:

Haha Mr. logic paaa Sark dey luv Tracey pass he’s happily married.buh he’s makin sense speakin facts its normal only Hippocrates people will damage or turn down dis facts, it’s normal it happens it doesn’t mean they’ll get back together buh it’s facts Logic ryt dere lol

@jhunnehoffa stated:

There is some jealousy pain in Yvonne … but for me sark should have strain the lyrics koraa… he respond to Yvonne like some colleague man rapper be

@wotrumu_Gh indicated:

Man spitting fact for the first time

Ship dealer calls out Yvonne Nelson

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oliver Khan, also known as Ship Dealer, is unhappy with Yvonne Nelson over the release of her much talked about memoir titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

Ship Dealer, in a video, said that the actress erred in mentioning the name of Sarkodie in the book.

He explained that Sarkodie was a happily married man and that such an accusation could wreck his home.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh