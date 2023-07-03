Gender activist Esther Tawiah has urged MUSIGA to prohibit Ghanaian musician Sarkodie's hit song, Try Me

Her remarks come after the rapper responded to actress Yvonne Nelson's claim of pregnancy neglect through the song

Many online users have posted comments after watching the video shared by @SIKAOFFICIAL1 on Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Gender activist Esther Tawiah has called on the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) to bar the popular Try Me song of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

The outspoken activist explained that the song's lyrics disrespected womanhood and belittled the abortion pains of actress Yvonne Nelson.

Gender activist urges MUSIGA to ban Sarkodie's Try Me song. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/sarkodie/yvonnenelsongh (Instagram).

Source: Twitter

Tawiah's remarks come after Sarkodie's rebuttal to the actress, Yvonne Nelson, in the form of his song Try Me, which addressed her accusations of pregnancy neglect.

Tawiah's explanation

The gender activist urged MUSIGA and the media to make Sarkodie a scapegoat for denigrating womanhood in her reaction to Natalie Fort on GHOne TV.

"... you belittle such an experience. Imagine if your sister goes through such an experience, how would you feel about it? It's about time people like Sarkodie are used as a scapegoat," she said.

Scores of online users have posted comments after watching the video many times. The clip, posted on Twitter by @SIKAOFFICIAL1, has raked up tons of comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the video of Esther Tawiah

Many people did not agree with her.

@kofighozt commented:

Next joke, please.

@issrhaul_jah said:

See some irresponsible wig she dey wear, go and sit somewhere!

@zeemerko mentioned:

Esther Tawiah y3 edin aaa yede y3 activist?

@MultiCalif said:

One must get to know their entire escapade before coming out in a particular manner like this. If you act basically because you are in pain, you can destroy a whole lot. The same goes for acting up like a saint but not really.

@bigquammy05 recalled:

This is not the first time VGMA has banned a song like that. It happened to "Agyai" by R2Bees ft Sarkodie and Nana Boro, apparently based on Sark's lyrics which depicted explicit content.

@mhaame__adwoa posted:

They should place a ban on her book too.

@Mrfordjourr commented:

All these people are covered by their own pains in their past. How can you say this? When Sarkodie was being humiliated by the media, regardless of the reputation he had built, we were silent. Now, there is a rebut you want to make a gender stand with it. Ain't you shameless?

@nnaphty commented:

I applaud anyone who's able to watch this till the end.

Blakk Rasta jabs Sarkodie

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian on-air personality Blakk Rasta heavily descended on Sarkodie over his alleged response to Yvonne Nelson in the rapper's new song, Try Me.

According to the 3FM show host, Sarkodie disrespected womanhood through his choice of lyrics and counterclaims targeting the actress over her pregnancy neglect allegations against the rapper.

Speaking with other panel members on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, July 1, Blakk Rasta said he would have stripped the rapper of all his ambassadorial deals if he had the power to.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh