A young lady's celebration of her boyfriend for being a supportive partner to her has gone viral online

This comes after she disclosed that it was her boyfriend who sponsored her trip to the United Kingdom

Ghanaians who took to the comments section celebrated the young man for supporting his lady

A young Ghanaian lady currently in the UK has earned respect after expressing gratitude to her boyfriend for being a supportive partner.

Taking to TikTok, she posted a short clip with a photo of her handsome lover, who she stated works as a phone dealer at Adum in Ghana.

A Ghanaian lady celebrates her boyfriend for sponsoring her trip to the UK. Photo credit: @fendi_goddess/TikTok

The video then showed the lady in an excited mood aboard a plane, as she seemingly headed off to the UK.

In the caption, she explained that she had celebrated her boyfriend because he sponsored her trip to the UK.

"POV: No Adum guy can take his girlfriend abroad. This is the real definition of “Men Dey” God will continue to bless you," the caption of the post read.

The inspiring video had raked in 19,000 likes and more than 200 comments while writing the comments.

Ghanaians celebrate the caring boyfriend

Social media users who commented on the video celebrated the young man for proving his love to the lady. Others also cautioned the lady to be faithful to her boyfriend.

SHAWTY_CASHINOUT commented:

"If its true, dont be ungrateful to Him pls."

Kwaku Antwi stated:

"We no want hear I did everything for her and she betrayed me."

Akosua sikapa added:

"You are now his GOD never disappoint him."

E’BE GRACE KLODIZ reacted:

"Learn to always remember him.don’t allow yourself to be convinced by those people that have live there for long.stay faithful and believe in Gods time and you will be bless."

Rastaman Party added:

"Broo I think u have made mistake here."

