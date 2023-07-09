Ghanaian TV personality Mona Gucci reacted to a video of a teenager displaying provisions her boyfriend gave her for school

In the footage, a young girl narrated how she left school to spend a few days with her boyfriend

She recorded herself with some food items her boyfriend gave to her to spend time with him

Ghanaian TV host Mona Gucci has reminded parents who force their children to sleep with men for money of the dangers they expose their daughters to.

She commented on the back of a viral video of a teenager who proudly displayed food items her boyfriend gave her.

Mona Gucci pointed out that it was disturbing that her parents couldn't afford a few provisions for her.

The TV host further spoke about incidences in the past where men had killed their girlfriends because they were taking care of them.

Mona Gucci forewarned parents, especially mothers, against putting their children's lives in danger.

I intentionally asked them to put her picture on the screen. So that one day when something happens, we know what caused it. Nowadays, the norm is that if you can't take care of your girl-child, hand her over to a man who can. So if your child cheats and the man kills her, don't cry.

Ghanaians react to Mona Gucci's advice to parents to stop pushing their daughters on men for favours

Many agreed with Mona Gucci's caution to parents who allowed their daughters to take money from men under false pretence.

Korkor Awah commented:

We are failing as parents ' we must work hard and pray for our kids 'Lord mercy.

Mamaga Etornam commented:

Let's not conclude ooooo, some parents will always provide, but still, if your child isn't a bad child, be grateful to God. Don't judge other parents.

Reuben Kwenor commented:

This is not a new thing. It's been there since boarding school started, those with big names today used to do more than this, but because social media was not there, nobody knows. I'm not supporting what she did. God help us.

Prince Brainy commented:

I don’t blame the young gal,, this tennis ball giving advice is to blame, do u know the hardship some parents are passing through

