A group of free-spirited travellers on a trip from Ghana's capital Accra to London in the United Kingdom has released photos

The Wanderlust Ghana team, driving through France to London, is expected to reach the UK on Sunday, August 6

Their awe-inspiring pictures, posted to Facebook, have received reactions from people who celebrated them

Wanderlust Ghana, a group of adventurous individuals travelling from Ghana's capital Accra to London in the United Kingdom, has splashed amazing images online.

The team of philanthropists, including 12 men and a woman, reportedly began the epic journey covering a staggering 10,000 kilometres on Sunday, July 23, 2023, through Aburi, Nsawam, Kumasi, Sunyani to Dormaa and entered Cote d'Ivoire via Golokrom.

Team from Ghana shares photos as they embark on a trip from Accra to London. Photo credit: Wanderlust GHANA.

Source: Facebook

Team to arrive in the UK on Sunday

The travellers, estimated to arrive in London on Sunday, August 6, are driving through France. They shared stunning pictures capturing their journey to attain the historic feat.

''Sing with us. We are going. Heaven knows where we are going. We will get there. Heaven knows where we are going,'' the caption read on Facebook.

Since emerging on social media, peeps have celebrated the team for placing the spotlight on Ghana.

See the images below:

Reactions to the photos of the team from Wanderlust Ghana

Peeps celebrate the adventurous group in the comments section. YEN.com.gh selected some.

Alberta Ghunney posted:

Congratulations.

Ekom Ani Awu said:

Safe travels.

Henry Osei Brooklyn commented:

London, here we come.

Twinsmum AJ posted:

Bra nie oooo London! Journey mercies, finish hard.

Efo Kobena Osika Sosu-Mensah commented:

Kudos to my guys; I will indeed join you by next year. Thank you for projecting our image high.

Nana Kwame Ger posted:

My name is nana kwame gerbi. I love what you are doing. Keep it up; love you.

Daniel Elorm Oben-Torkornoo commented:

Amazing! Congratulations!

Team on Accra to London trip crosses France into UK

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported that the adventurous Ghanaians travelling from Accra to London by road will arrive at their destination by mid-afternoon on Sunday, August 6, as communicated earlier.

Already the group has reached the port city of Calais in France and is crossing into the United Kingdom of the border.

Videos shared by the organisers, Wanderlust Ghana, show the border entry point in the sight of the gallant team.

Source: YEN.com.gh