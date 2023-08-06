People have celebrated the team of philanthropists who embarked on a road trip from Ghana's capital Accra to London in the United Kingdom

The group from Wanderlust Ghana arrived in London on Sunday, August 6, amid cheers from members

The warm-hearted video capturing the team celebrating their historic accomplishment melted the hearts of online users

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Reactions have poured in after a team of travellers on a road trip from Ghana's capital Accra to London in the United Kingdom arrived on Sunday, August 6.

The squad of 12 men and one woman reportedly set out on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from Accra through Aburi to Nsawam, Kumasi, and Sunyani to Dormaa and then via Golokrom to Cote d'Ivoire.

Massive reactions as Wanderlust Ghana team arrives in UK. Photo credit: Wanderlust Ghana.

Source: Facebook

The team arrived after a tiring journey of reportedly 10,000 kilometres. They posted a video with the caption:

''God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong!''

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Scores of online users have watched the video several times. Many lavished the trailblazers with accolades.

Watch the video below:

People praise the Wanderlust Ghana team

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions.

Deejay Ashmen said:

This is beautiful.

Wanderlust GHANA commented:

Deejay Ashmen, we hope you do go write for your page to say Ghanaians no support we o. Ghanaians have supported us paa.

Maalove said:

We thank God. You made us proud.

Dottie Amanor replied:

Yes, you did it. Thank you for making us proud.

Beena Kwabi reacted:

Congratulations to you and your accomplishments!

Scholasticus Adjei said:

Congratulations.

Cherish Adaliya posted:

Our Pride. Thanks for raising our flag high.

Tangoba Abayage commented:

Congratulations! I’m incredibly proud of you all! You really did it!

Akua Yeboah said:

Congratulations.

Dangote Murtala shared:

Beautiful scenes.

Asibi Charles posted:

Kudos, guys.

Gambo Phillsmurphy commented:

Ghana to the world. Congratulations.

Judith Edem said:

Congratulations.

Nana Yaw Doodu Plange commented:

Geessse. OMG, the Love is so much.

Accra to London road trip team shares photos

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported that Wanderlust Ghana, a group of adventurous individuals travelling from Ghana's capital Accra to London in the United Kingdom, splashed amazing images online.

The team of philanthropists, including 12 men and a woman, reportedly began the epic journey covering a staggering 10,000 kilometres on Sunday, July 23, 2023, through Aburi, Nsawam, Kumasi, Sunyani to Dormaa and entered Cote d'Ivoire via Golokrom.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh