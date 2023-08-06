The adventurous Ghanaians travelling from Accra to London by road are expected to arrive in London at midday today

The group, which is made up of car experts, businessmen and builders, shared reasons for their vehicle choice

Some Ghanaians have accused the historic team of not pushing the made-in-Ghana narrative

According to Wanderlust Ghana, the Accra to London by the road team, their idea was turned by Kantanka Automobile.

Kantanka Automobile is a Ghana-based auto company that designs, manufactures, and assembles luxury cars. Apostle Dr Ing. Kwadwo Safo. Kantanka founded the company in 1994.

The team revealed their initial intentions to use Ghanaian businesses to promote their products. Still, none was ready to take the risk of partnering with them.

Ghanaians have been excited since the Wanderlust Ghana team went viral for their bravery and courage to take on unchartered terrains. But many questioned why apart from the Ghana flag proudly strung on their cars, the vehicles themselves could have spoken to the Ghanaian brand.

Kwabena Peprah, the team leader, shared their experiences trying to get local brands on board. He wrote on Facebook that the CEO of Kantanka refused to contact them.

He wrote, "We flirted with almost every major car dealer in Ghana, and they all literally told us to fork off. Tsigliwigliadzi Kormetorkpor Ometahidior tried to bring in Kantanka so we promote "made" in Ghana, but the CEO wouldn't even meet with us. We decided to go with whichever vehicles we had at the time, so we selected July 25 2020, as the departure date."

Peeps react to news about the only woman on the historic Accra to London by road

Founder of Shecanic, Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei, rode with the group to Morocco, covering a distance of 5,650km.

Alfredo Dell Flash commented:

She is the inspiration behind the men. We always need them to be complete, but we always behave as if we can leave without them ... As for me, I can't be alive without one of my rib bones. I don't know about others..with this gender, all things can be possible on mother earth.

Njakpen Baba Saviour commented:

In the journey of every successful man, there is a woman behind it. Congratulation to you guys. Ghanaians has made it to the top again.

Steve Fobil Asemia commented:

Awesome, sister. Keep it up because there’s a Paris to Dakar route that’s is done every year by the Europeans. But yours is more in detail and longer hence the keep records for reference. Big ups to the other members of the group, cheers .

Wanderlust group makes a stop in Switzerland to eat fufu, last 24 hours of journey left

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on Wanderlust Ghana, the famous Accra to London by road team, took a break in Switzerland to reminisce about their roots through food.

The Ghanaian travellers stopped to eat some fufu at the residence of Dr Victor Bampoe.

Updating Ghanaians on their historic journey, they are expected to reach London mid-day today, Sunday, August 26, 2023, with all things equal.

The group shared pictures of their sumptuous fufu, a local dish made of a pounded mix of cooked fresh cassava and plantains, accompanied by a hearty goat light soup thickened with garden eggs puree.

