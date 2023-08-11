Different people have various parenting styles which go a long way to telling what their children become and also their perspective on life

When a young girl who was writing the 2023 BECE was interviewed she only made positive comments about herself and her expectation causing many to wonder why

She mentioned her sister in the interview and her elderly sibling has been found also in a video making positive confessions

When the 2023 BECE started, a young girl who was taking the exam became a social media sensation with her good English and positive outlook.

She spoke to renowned king of street quiz in Ghana, Nanaday and mentioned that her elder sister had told her that in their family they don’t fail.

Several people kept wondering who her sister is. Her sister has been found on social media.

The 'affirmative' BECE girl's sister reiterated some of what her younger sibling said Photo credit: @GyapKay Source: Twitter

In a video also speaking to Nanaday, the elder sister at the time was also writing her BECE and wearing similar school uniform to her younger one.

She was also expecting to get 9 ones and said that no questions had taken her by surprise so far. She also made the same statement as her younger sister.

“In our family we don’t fail.”

BECE girl wows interviewer

The younger sister exhibited unwavering confidence and spoke fluent English.

She was certain of achieving great results saying

"As my sister said earlier, in our family we don't fail, so I'm expecting 9 ones."

What truly stood out was her unique manner of responding with "Affirmative" instead of a simple "yes" to each question posed.

Comments from social media

The video of her elderly sister which was reshared on social media has got several people talking. Some have praised their parents for such a great upbringing while others think they must manage their expectations.

@bhim_pres said:

See mentality. In my family we don't fail, this would be my kids anthem. Na sɛ ɔmo gyimi a, them go hear am waaa

@randydahusla commented:

We should start looking for their parents.. We can learn a thing or two from them

@henryniikwao wrote:

Make them start dey teach this family to learn manage expectations before Uni go balance them 1 or 2 mid grades then them go drop out

@asaberekwame said:

This family de3 from grandparents to parents plus all the aunties and uncles plus cousins if you fail maybe they will disown you cos

@Papayaro6 commented:

That has been my words all the time.. upbringing...if you understand it like the way I understood it years back..you will know why they were saying in their family they know failing is not part of them... affirmative

@TonyTara11 wrote:

why are they making seem like if you don't get 9 ones you have failed

@O_Gyan_O said:

Home is the cradle of education. ♥️

