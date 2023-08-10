Rita Quayson, a 43-year-old mother of five, is participating in the 2023 BECE at Apesokubi D/A JHS in the Oti Region

Her goal is to pass the exam to benefit from the free SHS policy and secure a better future after failing to secure a job due to illiteracy

Despite facing initial challenges and ridicule, her determination to learn and return to school at age 40 has made her a role model for teachers and students

Rita Quayson, a 43-year-old mother of five and a pupil at Apesokubi D/A Junior High School (JHS), is one of many candidates participating in the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Worawora Senior High School (SHS) in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

In an interview with Adom News, Madam Quayson expressed her determination to succeed in the exam, driven by her aspiration to benefit from the free Senior High School (SHS) policy and secure a brighter future.

She shared that her decision to return to the classroom stemmed from past frustrations after being unable to secure a job as a health assistant due to her inability to read and write.

43-year-old Ghanaian woman sits for BECE in Oti Region

Source: UGC

Facing initial ridicule, Rita Quayson defied all obstacles to embark on her educational journey, enrolling in JHS 1 at the age of 40.

Noble Gli, the assistant headmaster of Apesokubu D/A JHS, praised Rita as an exemplary role model, a source of inspiration for both teachers and students alike.

Ghanaians celebrate the 43-year-old BECE student

Rita's pursuit of education as a means to overcome challenges and achieve personal goals and her dedication to her studies resonate as an encouraging example for others in similar circumstances.

Some of their comments have been captured below:

Antwi Ebenezer said:

She's well determined, congratulations to her

King Promise stated:

Is obvious she don't have something serious doing.

