Ghanaian business owner Ohene Kofi Emmanuel was overcome with tears at his white wedding with his wife, Adwoa

In a video that has raked up reactions, the Manuel Photography founder shed tears in the presence of his better half

The clip highlighting the emotional moment has been watched quite a few times on Instagram, where people reacted

Founder of Manuel Photography Official, Ohene Kofi Emmanuel, broke down in tears at the white wedding with his wife, Adwoa, in a video that has garnered reactions.

The business owner was seated beside his significant other at the ceremony, where he was overcome with emotions.

Manuel Photography founder Ohene Kofi Emmanuel cries at his wedding. Photo credit: bessahgh.

The tear-arousing moment was filmed on tape. Emmanuel took a handkerchief to wipe the tears off his cheeks.

''Tears dropped at Ghanaian photographer @manuelphotography_official's wedding,'' blogger Bessahgh accompanied the footage with the caption on his platform.

At the time of this publication, the clip had received fewer views and reactions.

Watch the video below:

