A video of a Ghanaian woman sharing her heartbreaking story with Emelia Brobbey has surfaced on social media

The young lady recounted how her teacher impregnated and abandoned her afterwards

She further stated that her parent also disowned her because of the pregnancy, leaving her to her fate

A young Ghanaian lady has recounted a harrowing tale of how her teacher ruined her life.

According to the lady, whose name has yet to be confirmed, while in Senior High School (SHS), she had an affair with one of her teachers, which resulted in a pregnancy.

However, after the pregnancy, the teacher abandoned her, leaving her to take full responsibility.

"He told me, he was not responsible for the pregnancy, saying he did not know many men have had affairs with. So I confided in an elderly woman, but when the woman spoke to him, he admitted doing something with but added that he did not know it had resulted in a pregnancy," she narrated.

The pregnancy ruined her education

She said she was in form 2 at the SHS level and had to quit school due to the pregnancy.

Because of her education, the young Ghanaian lady said she initially did not want to have the baby but was persuaded against it, leading to her dropping out of school.

She said the teacher's wife, whose existence she never knew of, got wind of the issue and ambushed her while she was on her way to the farm and assaulted her.

Speaking to Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey in a YouTube interview monitored by YEN.com.gh, the young lady said her ordeal was compounded when her parents disowned her.

"After my teacher got me pregnant and abandoned me, my mom and dad also disowned me," she said

