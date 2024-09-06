A video of a Ghanaian woman reaction's after she reunited with her sons in the UK has gone viral on social media

The woman thanked God for helping her reunite with her sons after ten years of separation

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have congratulated the woman on reuniting with her children

It was a moment of joy for a Ghanaian woman who relocated to the UK in search of greener pastures as she finally reunited with her children.

This comes after her two sons finally joined her in the UK after ten years of being apart.

Ghanaian woman in UK rejoices as she reunites with her children in trending video. Photo credit: @nhyirapapabi0/UK

Source: TikTok

A video that has since gone viral, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @nhyirapapabi0, shows the adorable moment she welcomed her sons at Heathrow airport on their arrival.

Synonymous with every mother who misses her children, the woman filled with joy welcomed her kids with love as she embarrassed them and also posed for pictures with them.

She thanked God and expressed delighted to have finally reunited with her children.

"My children, I love you. Glory be to God. After ten years of separation, I welcome you to the UK," the video caption read.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the family reunion

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have congratulated the woman on reuniting with her family after all these years.

user7796950776829 reacted:

"Congratulations is God almighty wao."

Royale Mvitalli stated:

"Can’t wait to have mine here."

Peter kwaku Asante added:

"My nephews are all grown."

Anokyewaa M.K reacted:

"Welcome home my lovely children."

darmaris49 stated:

"Thank God for everything he has done for you and your family."

Source: YEN.com.gh