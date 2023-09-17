Ras Mubarak’s third wife, Samaha Muhammad, has been criticised for saying women were made to be under men

Samaha Muhammad argued that women who focus on their careers and money are generally unhappy

Ras Mubarak’s third wife made the remarks on Facebook where she received some support in her comments section

Ras Mubarak’s third wife, Samaha Muhammad, has shaken tables by saying women are meant to be led by men.

In a post with over 700 comments on Facebook, she said women were designed to be under the protection and care of a man.

Samaha Muhammad is married to politician Ras Mubarak. Source: Facebook/@Samaha Muhammad

Source: Facebook

“Women are not the inherent leaders of society. We were made for companionship, love and care. This is why we are great at establishing and maintaining relationships within the family," her post read.

Samaha Muhammad further said a woman primarily focused on money and her career is mostly unhappy and unfulfilled.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

While she was criticised for the post, some commenters urged a more nuanced view of her remarks.

"It means a woman needs a balanced life by virtue of her natural state," one commenter said.

Feminist quotes bible to explain submission

Ghanaian feminist Felicity Nelson quoted the bible to support her assertion that both men and women should submit to each other in marriage

According to the gender activist, husbands are not higher than their wives in marriages.

She said that hierarchy doesn't exist in that space.

Desperate feminist cries for a husband

YEN.com.gh reported about a young lady living a life of regret after missing out on marriage and childbearing.

She was seen crying bitterly in a video that has since gone viral on Instagram, promising to be an obedient wife to anyone who wants her.

Husband shares story of marriage to feminist

YEN.com.gh also reported how a young husband has described how life in his marriage has turned uncomfortable for his extremely feminist wife.

According to the gentleman, his wife had demanded that all chores and activities be shared equally.

In strict accordance with her rules, the husband decided to stop giving her any assistance, if her shift to work involves strenuous activities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh