An elderly Ghanaian woman, who appears exceptionally old in a viral video, has shared her heartfelt wish to peacefully pass away.

She candidly remarked that her frailty renders her of little use to the living, and she would welcome her final moments.

The woman's words carried the weight of a century of memories as she recounted witnessing significant historical events, including the birth of Ghana's first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and a devastating earthquake that claimed many lives in the nation.

An aged Ghanaian woman recounts her life experience Photo credit: Bella33

Source: TikTok

This emotional video, initially posted on TikTok by the user "bella33," rapidly garnered a substantial viewership, with over 400,000 viewers at the time of this report.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the video of the old lady

Her sentiments have prompted contemplation and empathy among those who watched, particularly surrounding the life experiences faced by elderly individuals in society.

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh gathered from the comment section of the video.

prettyrichhaks said:

I tap into dis old age for my self and love ones including my mum

nattybongo@15 commented:

My mother will grow old like this woman my father did even my fada second son is older than my mother. 3 wives I mean

IPAIN@OFFICIAL indicated:

l got sad when she said she's of no importance anymore

pray for life added:

she said she is not important anymore, that means life has a limit. let's humble ourselves, God bless you grandma .

Source: YEN.com.gh