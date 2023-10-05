Ghanaian Man Disappoints Baby Mama, Reveals He Will Not Marry Her: "I Can Feed And Bath My Child"
- A video of a young man's response after a question was posed to him about marriage has got tongues wagging
- This comes after the man made it clear that he will not marry the lady because they have a child
- Many people who saw the video commended the man for being candid with his response to the woman
PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!
A Ghanaian lady was left disappointed after the father of her child made it clear he would not marry her.
This comes after the lady posed the question to the man on whether he has considered marrying her.
Without hesitation, the man hurriedly answered no.
He said that the fact they have a baby together does not mean they should leave his husband and wife.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
He added he can cater for the child and doesn't need her inorder to be a responsible father.
"I can bath and feed the baby, so I will not marry you. You came into my life to give me a child and not for us to get married."
The candid answer by the young man did not sit well with the lady, who made an insulting remark in her response.
At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 9000 likes and 50 comments
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Netizens who reacted to the video commended the young man for being candid and open regarding the issue.
Nharnhar Quarjo Blinqz stated:
Sweetest reply brotherhood proud of you
Prince Boateng indicated:
My sister what he said no he is not joking ooo yoo
Yaa diamond reacted:
Well talk dear
el browninting faculty said:
Ghanaian man cries at Kotoka airport as he readies to travel abroad, friend consoles him, video causes stir
u go explain tire
QUEEN JUSTY Gh 12
better nice one
BRIGHT OFFSET reacted:
bro if what u is true then I agree
Lady said she plans not to marry
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman living in the UK has said she does not want to marry again.
Instead, she hopes to have a companion with whom she can have fun.
The over-30-year-old divorcee said she prefers to have a partner while they live separately from each other and meet when necessary to have fun.
According to her, after marrying for about seven years in the UK, she and her husband got a divorce. She added that co-parenting has not been easy, but they have a plan that works for them.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh