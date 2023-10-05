A video of a young man's response after a question was posed to him about marriage has got tongues wagging

This comes after the man made it clear that he will not marry the lady because they have a child

Many people who saw the video commended the man for being candid with his response to the woman

A Ghanaian lady was left disappointed after the father of her child made it clear he would not marry her.

This comes after the lady posed the question to the man on whether he has considered marrying her.

Man tells baby he will not marry her Photo credit:@starboi914/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Without hesitation, the man hurriedly answered no.

He said that the fact they have a baby together does not mean they should leave his husband and wife.

He added he can cater for the child and doesn't need her inorder to be a responsible father.

"I can bath and feed the baby, so I will not marry you. You came into my life to give me a child and not for us to get married."

The candid answer by the young man did not sit well with the lady, who made an insulting remark in her response.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 9000 likes and 50 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the young man for being candid and open regarding the issue.

Nharnhar Quarjo Blinqz stated:

Sweetest reply brotherhood proud of you

Prince Boateng indicated:

My sister what he said no he is not joking ooo yoo

Yaa diamond reacted:

Well talk dear

el browninting faculty said:

u go explain tire

QUEEN JUSTY Gh 12

better nice one

BRIGHT OFFSET reacted:

bro if what u is true then I agree

Lady said she plans not to marry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman living in the UK has said she does not want to marry again.

Instead, she hopes to have a companion with whom she can have fun.

The over-30-year-old divorcee said she prefers to have a partner while they live separately from each other and meet when necessary to have fun.

According to her, after marrying for about seven years in the UK, she and her husband got a divorce. She added that co-parenting has not been easy, but they have a plan that works for them.

Source: YEN.com.gh