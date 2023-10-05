Ghanaian Man Cries At Kotoka Airport As He Readies To Travel, Friend Consoles Him, Video Trends
- A video of a young Ghanaian man shedding tears at the Kotoka airport has gone viral
- The young man was comforted by a relative who urged him not to be sad but happy knowing he was travelling abroad
- Many people who saw the video said there might be another reason for making him cry like that at the airport
A young Ghanaian man created a scene as he arrived at the Kotoka International Airport and was about to leave the country.
The emotional video YEN.com.gh sighted, showed the touching moment where the young man was shedding tears in plain view during his final moments in the country.
The young man's actions touched his relative, who tried comforting him by telling him to wipe his tears.
He urged the young man to take solace in knowing he was leaving the country in search of greener pastures abroad.
At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 300 likes and 11 comments.
Watch the video below
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who thronged the comments section for the video urged the man not to be sad and to be hopeful about the future.
musahkangogo stated:
is he going to dubai, then he better stay in ghana, because he will cry more when he get there
user1697,144032365 reacted:
he never now
Empressbaby1 reacted:
he's crying cuz he no someone go take in girl abeg if u don't won't to go give me ur Visa joor
Yaa baby indicated:
Awww
Lady cries at Kotoka
Earlier, YEN.comgh reported that a young Ghanaian lady shed tears as she prepared to leave the country.
The viral TikTok video showed the moment the young lady arrived at the airport with her luggage and passport in hand.
The thought of being away from relatives weighed down on her as she cried prior to her departure.
Lady cries as husband leaves for Canada
Also, another woman was heartbroken as her husband got set to relocate to Canada.
The woman shed tears profusely as she saw off her husband at the airport.
Her husband tried to comfort her with hugs to no avail as the woman wept hard.
