A video of a young Ghanaian man shedding tears at the Kotoka airport has gone viral

The young man was comforted by a relative who urged him not to be sad but happy knowing he was travelling abroad

Many people who saw the video said there might be another reason for making him cry like that at the airport

A young Ghanaian man created a scene as he arrived at the Kotoka International Airport and was about to leave the country.

The emotional video YEN.com.gh sighted, showed the touching moment where the young man was shedding tears in plain view during his final moments in the country.

The young man's actions touched his relative, who tried comforting him by telling him to wipe his tears.

He urged the young man to take solace in knowing he was leaving the country in search of greener pastures abroad.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comments section for the video urged the man not to be sad and to be hopeful about the future.

musahkangogo stated:

is he going to dubai, then he better stay in ghana, because he will cry more when he get there

user1697,144032365 reacted:

he never now

Empressbaby1 reacted:

he's crying cuz he no someone go take in girl abeg if u don't won't to go give me ur Visa joor

Yaa baby indicated:

Awww

