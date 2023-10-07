New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong has advised young men to have many women partners

Agyapong said having many female partners will cause men many problems based on his experience

The Assin Central legislator has 22 children with 12 different women and said it has caused him problems

New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong has advised young men against having multiple women partners.

Agyapong, the Assin Central MP, said it would cause them many problems, when speaking on Starr FM.

Kennedy Agyapong has had a relationship with Adwoa Safo. Source: Twitter/@honkenagy/@SarahAdwoaSafo

Source: Twitter

He is known to have had many partners and has 22 children with 12 women.

"I won't advise any young man to have multiple women only if you knew the problems I go through," he said.

