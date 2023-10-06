New Patriotic Party Flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has outlined another part of his anti-corruption plan

Agyapong said officials who have stolen state money will be given six months to return the funds

The flagbearer aspirant said this was an approach he was learning from former Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

Kennedy Agyapong, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, has made another pledge in the anti-corruption fight.

The aspirant said he will give corrupt officials six months to return stolen state funds.

Kennedy Agyapong (L) and former Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari (R): Source: Twitter/@honkenagy/ @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

Agyapong said in a tweet he will take a cue from former Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari.

"My approach will be Buhari’s own. Anybody who feels that he has stolen Ghana’s money should bring it. We will give you 6 months; if we find you, you will face the law."

Ken Agyapong accuses Bawumia of attempting to bribe him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Agyapong alleged on Saturday, September 30, that he had been offered a bribe by the Bawumia campaign to be its running mate.

However, in a sharp rebuttal, the Bawumia campaign denied the claim as false and one of the unwarranted attacks on the Vice President's presidential ambitions.

Kennedy Agyapong made the allegations when he spoke to thousands of his supporters at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi.

These allegations were denied by Bawumia's office.

Agya Koo releases campaign song for Kennedy Agyapong

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that actor and comedian Agya Koo has released a campaign song to promote Agyapong's presidential ambitions.

The song titled "Onoaa", Twi for "He is the One", was released on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Kennedy Agyapong campaign has not officially confirmed the tune as its campaign song.

Kufuor sends warning over factionalism within NPP

Also, former president John Kufuor has said the NPP has strayed from some of its democratic principles.

Kufour decried a rise in factionalism within the party, hurting democratic principles.

The former president spoke days after Alan Kyerematen split from the party to run for president as an independent candidate.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh